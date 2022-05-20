Perdue, Summers, Blankenship named to North-South Girls Basketball All-Star Game

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The rosters have been announced for the North-South Girls Basketball All-Star Game, and we can expect to see three familiar faces.

Pikeview’s Hannah Perdue, Greenbrier East’s Daisha Summers and Wyoming East’s Hannah Blankenship have all been named to the south roster.

Perdue is the reigning WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She was an All-State First Team selection and is headed to Concord University in the fall.

Summers and Blankenship were each named All-State Honorable Mentions this season. They were both part of the Wyoming East Lady Warriors’ state championship team in 2021.

Summers will be joining the NCAA DII reigning national champion Glenville State Lady Pioneers next year, while Blankenship will be taking her talents to WVU Tech.

The North-South All-Star game is set for June 10 in South Charleston.

Related