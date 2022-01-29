People gather in Fayetteville to take part in the third annual Wizard Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – People are gathering in downtown Fayetteville this weekend for a fun and magical time, as the third annual Wizard Weekend makes its way back to town.

The cold Saturday, bringing in more than just families looking for some average fun, it also brings in true fans of the famous Harry Potter series.

“I have read all of the books at least 6 times and I have watched all of the movies enough that I can quote most of them,” longtime Harry Potter fan Lilly Beckner says.

The wizarding festival kicked off Friday evening, January 28 with a great feast following into a weekend full of activities.

Some of the activities, keeping to a Harry Potter-world kind-of-theme, include a town-wide scavenger hunt, wand-making, and plenty of games relating to the series.

“We live in a really awesome place where the community comes together, and you don’t have to grow up here, everyone’s kind of a kid at heart, we can get away with pulling off an event like this,” says Tabitha Stover, Executive Director of the Fayetteville Visitor Center.

Shops and restaurants throughout the town are working together to pull the festival off with much success, decorating their storefronts and serving up unique wizard-inspired dishes.

“Fayetteville is a magical place so everyone’s been jumping on board and it’s been really special to see all of the cool decorations and fun stuff everyone has brought to the event,” Stover says.

The Wizard Weekend will continue through Sunday, January, 30 with the scavenger hunt and other activities going on until 2 p.m.

You can find the schedule of events the festival still has in store by visiting the Fayetteville Visitor Center.

Related