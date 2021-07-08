Pedestrian dead after being struck in Crab Orchard

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY)- A man is dead after being hit by two cars in Crab Orchard.

It happened around 9:30 last night on Robert C. Byrd Drive near the Walmart.

Police arrived on scene and found a deceased, male subject lying in the road. The man was later identified as Jared Holahan, 27, of Columbia Station, Ohio.

Witnesses on scene said Holahan was standing in the roadway and two cars traveling west on Rt. 16 struck him.

This incident is still under investigation by the West Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

