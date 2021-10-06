Paul Davis introduced as BSC women’s basketball head coach

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State College officially introduced Paul Davis on Tuesday as the new head coach of Lady Blues women’s basketball.

Davis, who succeeds Ryan Bailey, was previously an assistant women’s basketball coach at Livingstone College; he has also been an assistant at Winston-Salem State (his alma mater) and Queens University in Charlotte. As a player, Davis spent time playing professionally in eight different countries on five continents following his career at WSSU.

Taking over a team with many local players on the roster, Davis says he aims to continue building relationships in the area. He met with the team earlier this week, and believes his goals and their goals are very much alike.

Bluefield State is scheduled to play exhibitions at Bluefield University on November 4 and at Marshall on November 9. The Lady Blues’ season opener is November 12 at Edinboro.

Related