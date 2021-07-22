Passports are now taking over four months to arrive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Traveling out of the country is more difficult than usual, as passports are taking longer than four months to be delivered.

It takes around six weeks for your application status to change to “In Process” where then an extra 12 weeks is needed to finish processing all of the information. The standard time to get your passport is now equal to what it takes to just finish processing.

AAA Director of Leisure Travel Micki Dudas said, “This is really causing quite a concern because certain people have had to cancel their reservations if they did not get their passports back in time. It is all due to the fact that there are complications with COVID, staffing and demand.”

AAA says they’re planning vacations already for 2024. Also, it’s best to start early to ensure that everything goes well with traveling.

