BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A partial road collapse has been reported in Beckley.

According to emergency services, the collapse is in the 700 block of Prosperity Road off of Robert C. Byrd Drive, near Ogden Road. One lane has collapsed in the curve, and the road is temporarily closed. DOH and emergency services are currently on the scene.

Emergency services asks drivers to avoid the scene. The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.