Parkersburg police requests public’s assistance in locating missing woman

Parkersburg, WV (WOAY) – The Parkersburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old female Gretchen Fleming.

Fleming was last seen in Parkersburg on December 3rd, 2022.

Witnesses report last seeing her at My Way Tavern with an older man and also at some other surrounding bars/restaurants.

Her belongings were found at a neighboring tavern, The Front Row. Police have her phone and purse.

Police are executing various search warrants in the area based on information they have gained from their investigation.

Including a house on Division Street on December 15th.

If you have any information that could help with the case, contact Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072. After hours, you can call the Parkersburg Police Department at 304-424-8444.

Related