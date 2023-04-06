Panel affirms fines against coal mines owned by Governor Jim Justice

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A federal appeals panel has affirmed $2.5 million in penalties against Appalachian coal mines owned by Governor Jim Justice over claims they violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, made the ruling Tuesday in an appeal by Southern Coal and Premium Coal of a lower court’s decision.

The ruling also requires the companies to complete remediation work at mine sites. The U.S. and several states signed a consent decree with the companies in 2016.

The decree resolved allegations of Clean Water Act violations from Justice-owned mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

