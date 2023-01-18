PAAC to host free COVID 19 Testing, Vaccines and Booster Clinic at Heart of God Ministries on January 19

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host a free COVID-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, January 19, from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

The clinic will be at Heart of God Ministries at 1703 S. Kanawha Street. Providers will conduct all testing and vaccinations on a first come first, serve basis.

All services are free and available to all community members with valid photo IDs. The clinic will not require insurance to receive services.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for individuals aged five and older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children under 18.

For more information, call 304-741-7157 or email surge.testing@paac2.org.

