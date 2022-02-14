PAAC Surge Team to host several COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics this week

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinics this week at several locations in southern West Virginia.

Two clinics will take place in Bluefield and Beckley on Thursday, Feb 17. A third clinic will be at Concord University in Athens on Friday, Feb 18.

The Bluefield clinic will be at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones Street from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday Feb 17.

The Beckley clinic will be at at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday Feb 17.

The Athens clinic will be at Concord University from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Friday Feb 18.

All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis.

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information visit www.paac2.org

