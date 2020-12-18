Over 200 students sign up for hands-on activities

By
Kassie Simmons
-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Virtual learning burnout lead to a major increase in a local program encouraging hands on learning.

As students get a majority of their education through Zoom meetings and online resources, many families look for ways to get their kids active. Sowing Young Sprouts works with the Raleigh County Public Library to offer hands-on activities like planting seeds, making jewelry and candle making connected to a paper lesson plan. Typically, the program attracts about 50 students, but lately, the program has seen four times as many.

“There at home, they don’t get that human interaction aside from their parents, so the hands-on activities give the kids an outlet to express their personalities and get out energy,” said 4-H extension agent Tiffany Ward. “Some of our activities get kids outside, so they get physical activity also.”

The next set of take-home bags will go out next month. You can find more information on the Sowing Young Sprouts Raleigh Facebook page.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR