Over 200 students sign up for hands-on activities

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Virtual learning burnout lead to a major increase in a local program encouraging hands on learning.

As students get a majority of their education through Zoom meetings and online resources, many families look for ways to get their kids active. Sowing Young Sprouts works with the Raleigh County Public Library to offer hands-on activities like planting seeds, making jewelry and candle making connected to a paper lesson plan. Typically, the program attracts about 50 students, but lately, the program has seen four times as many.

“There at home, they don’t get that human interaction aside from their parents, so the hands-on activities give the kids an outlet to express their personalities and get out energy,” said 4-H extension agent Tiffany Ward. “Some of our activities get kids outside, so they get physical activity also.”

The next set of take-home bags will go out next month. You can find more information on the Sowing Young Sprouts Raleigh Facebook page.