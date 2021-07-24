Outdoor company hosts bass fishing tournament as part of Water Festival

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – PC Outdoors in Hinton has been the sponsor and host of the Water Festival’s annual bass fishing tournament for 16 out of the 18 years it has been held at Bluestone Lake. While typically the tournament reaches the very limit of entries allowed, this year only saw 37 entries into the tournament due to a shaky start from COVID, but despite the lower number of participants, the company is excited to have the tournament back up and running.

“I love being outside, I’m happy as all get out that we can actually have a tournament and things be like back to normal,” says Donna Jessie, co-owner of PC Outdoors.

The company will start taking entries for next year’s bass fishing tournament after this year’s is over, and you can find PC Outdoors of Hinton on Facebook if you’re interested in entering.

