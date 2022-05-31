Organizations in Raleigh County come together for a community blood drive in an effort to alleviate shortage

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – In a response to try and alleviate the major blood shortage, a blood drive was held for the Raleigh County community.

The Beaver Coal Company partnered with the American Red Cross on Tuesday to host the event at the Cabins at Pine Haven in Beaver. The Red Cross is currently facing a national blood crisis, marking the worst blood shortage the country has seen in over a decade.

As such a shortage poses a major patient threat, the Beaver Coal Company, passionate about strengthening the community, wanted to do something about it.

“We give back to the community in any way that we possibly can,” Office Manager at Beaver Coal Company, Dyane Corcoran says. “We’ve always been encouraged by our general manager to pick, whether it be a local charity or organization, just a goal to try to meet to help our surrounding areas.”

The national shortage is not only affecting the patients but the doctors too. It is forcing them to have to make difficult decisions about who can go ahead and receive blood transfusions and who will be forced to wait. Along with the blood supply, platelet donations are also in demand, both helping to prevent the hold on vital medical treatments.

Joshua Wilson is a first-time donor who was inspired to give blood Tuesday after having to watch some of his family go through such treatments.

“I feel like it’s kind of self-evident why blood is important, I mean it’s blood,” Wilson says. “I’ve had some family members in and out of the hospital the last few months and it’s just kind of been on my mind and I’ve wanted to donate blood for a while.”

The Red Cross says they are currently accepting donations from all blood types, especially types O negative, A negative, and B negative.

If you missed your chance to give blood in Raleigh County today, there will be an opportunity to give blood in Fayette County tomorrow. Another blood drive will be held tomorrow, June 1 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve Marriot Leadership Center from noon until 6 p.m.

