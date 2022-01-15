Organization to launch syringe clean up in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new initiative to find and properly dispose of discarded syringes around Charleston will launch later this month, officials said.

The pilot project called Unstuck Chuck aims to have drug users and other volunteers dedicate at least one day each month to finding and disposing of syringes, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response said in a statement. It also aims to offer education on proper disposal methods and provide appropriate means for disposal, the statement said.

Officials plan to begin the first official clean up on Jan. 29 at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.

“Our ultimate objective is to foster a safe and healthy community while connecting with the citizens of Charleston,” the organization said in a statement.

The effort follows the organization’s installation of two new syringe disposal boxes last year and its syringe pick up text line.

