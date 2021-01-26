Organization gets billboard to encourage Senator Manchin to approve stimulus bill

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Income Movement organization put up a billboard to rally support for a two thousand dollar stimulus bill.

The billboard was aimed toward Senator Joe Manchin who in early January claimed he wouldn’t support a two thousand dollar stimulus bill. The billboard was put up on January 18th and urged people to call the senator and persuade him to change his mind. Shortly after the billboard was constructed Senator Manchin announced he would support the bill provided it was going to those who needed it.

“In our more recent census poll over half of families in West Virginia are struggling to pay their rent right now, nearly a quarter are struggling to put food on the table.,” said Founder and President of Income Movement Stacey Rutland. “These are families, kids who are really struggling so I think it’s critical and important that Senator Manchin recognizes the real deep need in his state and supports the people.”

The billboard is located across from the Raleigh Mall and will be up until February 15th.