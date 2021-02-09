Operation “LA Cleanup” arrests go to preliminary hearings

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – 12 days ago, Raleigh County law enforcement departments assisted the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force to make 13 arrests in Operation “LA Cleanup.”

Over 1,000 doses of narcotics were recovered in the roundup. A number of the preliminary hearings for those arrested were conducted on Monday and are set to move to grand jury.

“One thing with an operation like this is we make sure that the cases are pretty much locked tight before we go into an operation like that,” said Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Hatfield. “We believe that we have enough evidence to go ahead and start those pre-indictment plea negotiations.”

It is believed that none of the defendants will be challenging their preliminary hearing.