Operation Gratitude and Los Angeles community to assemble 16,000 care packages for veterans

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Operation Gratitude will partner with volunteers in Los Angeles to create 16,000 care packages to thank veterans nationwide. Five hundred of these care packages will go to veterans in the greater Princeton area.

Operation Gratitude is a national nonprofit organization that expresses gratitude to U.S. recruit graduates, deployed troops, and their children.

The organization sends 200,000 packages annually and plans to increase to one million by 2027.

Operation Gratitude Care Packages contain snacks, personal care, and hygiene products. Additionally, the package includes a handwritten letter from Americans thanking them for their service.

For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com.

Related