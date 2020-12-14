Only Two Days Remains Before ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment Deadline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The Affordable Care Act is still in place and open enrollment is almost over for West Virginians who need to enroll, re-enroll or switch health insurance plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Open Enrollment ends December 15, 2020. If someone misses the Open Enrollment period, in most cases, they will not be able to get coverage again until 2022.

West Virginians who need help enrolling or who have questions about health insurance can take advantage of the free help that WV Navigator provides by calling their helpline at 1-844-WV-CARES (304-356-5834) to speak to a certified Health Insurance Navigator.

Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator, a non-profit enrollment assistance group, says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options and may not know the deadline to sign up is approaching. He said, “over the course of 2020 we know that thousands of people have lost their jobs and their employer-based health insurance. The Health Insurance Marketplace can give families a great option to get health coverage.” However, anyone interested in signing up must do so before the deadline. “Most people are used to getting their health coverage through a job so they might not be familiar with the Marketplace’s Open Enrollment process and deadline, or all of the coverage options available. We are doing all we can to make sure we are available throughout the next week to help as many people as possible get signed up.”

Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the Marketplace. Last year, 8 in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage. For those that are already enrolled in Marketplace health insurance, new plans and prices are available. Those with current Marketplace coverage should pick a new plan or re-enroll in their existing plan by December 15, 2020, to prevent a lapse in coverage.

Anyone in West Virginia can call (304) 356-5834 now to reserve an appointment. Consultations are available over the telephone or through a telehealth option which will allow callers to see their application completed in real-time. There is no charge for enrollment assistance. More information and free online chat is available at www.wvnavigator.com