One Tank Trip: Wednesdays at the Gaines

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s time to take a seat, relax, and listen to some live music within a cozy 1920s era-mansion.

Every Wednesday evening, the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville invites the community out for their newest event, Wednesdays at the Gaines.

Inside the historic estate, not only will visitors be able to enjoy music provided by local musicians from around the area, but handcrafted cocktails and an array of yummy food catered by the local restaurant, Dobra Zupas.

“Basically, we’re trying to bring a relaxing, upscale dining, bar, and restaurant event here in Fayetteville. We’ve got a full bar as you can see right here behind me,” says Co-owner and manager of the Gaines Estate, Bill Wells.

The event, formerly known as Pub n’ Play, got its start at the Gaines during the summer of last year as a place people could go to unwind in a relaxing atmosphere.

It’s every Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m., with the bar opening at 4, the kitchen at 5, and the live music beginning at 6 p.m. During the spring, summer, and fall months they host outdoor dining and games.

Upon the historic mansion’s restoration in 2020 after a fire, the Gaines has been making a comeback through the public and private events they’ve been host to ever since.

“We offer a unique experience I think in Fayetteville because we are in this beautifully restored mansion and we’re on 192 acres of grounds, so we’ve got beautiful land around us. It’s just an amazing place,” says Wells.

Though the event occurs year-round, they will not be open the week before Christmas. They also host weddings and other private events at the estate, as well.

For bookings or to find out more, you call them at (304)-382-7509 or visit them on their website. They are located at 225 W. Maple Street in Fayetteville next to Pies and Pints.

Related