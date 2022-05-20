One Tank Trip: Pipestem Adventures

PIPESTEM, WV (WOAY) – Pipestem Resort State Park’s many recreational activities are starting to gain some momentum for the summer again.

The park recently welcomed in its newest attraction, the Adventure Zone, a 9-activity, single-day pursuit of fun that this week’s One Tank Trip will be paying a visit to.

“We started it in the summer of last year a little bit but we were still developing it, now we’re fully filled out, you can do all of those activities, they’re lots of fun.”

The Adventure Zone offers skeet shooting, laser tag, remote-controlled cars, 3D archery, axe throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, and electric motor-assisted bikes.

The activities are designed for the whole family to enjoy and provide a unique variety of options that many people may have not ever tried before.

Guests can choose to do a single activity at a certain time of day or go with the all-inclusive pass and do as many as they can from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The CEO of the resort, Paul Buechler says the whole premise is to just get out and go do.

“People, when they go on vacation want to do something,” he says. “When they go to the state parks they don’t want to just sit around and do nothing, so that’s the whole idea behind it, get outside, do something fun.”

A more traditional park attraction that offers the same amount of adventure is the Pipestem Zipline Tour. Unlike any other zipline around, Pipestem Peaks is notably the biggest zipline on the East Coast.

Towering at 300-foot heights, the 9-course zipline takes visitors across the Bluestone River Gorge a total of three times at speeds up to 50 mph.

With such adventures in-store, the park can’t wait to kick off its summer season ahead.

“We’re really excited! Between an interest in the outdoors and being a national park, it’s really good times for tourism in the state of West Virginia,” says Buechler.

The ziplines opened just a few days ago on May 13, while the Adventure Zone is expected to open up this weekend.

For more information or to book your adventure at the park, you can visit Pipestem Adventures on their website or by calling 1-833-WV-Parks. Some activities require advanced reservations.

