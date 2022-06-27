One Tank Trip: Greenbrier River Campground

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – From April through October the Greenbrier River comes alive with canoes, kayaks, inner tubes, and prime camping along its banks.

This week’s One Tank Trip takes us to the Greenbrier River Campground, an 8-acre campground located along, you guessed it, the Greenbrier River.

From RV sites to primitive cabin and tent camping, boat rentals and much, much more, this campground is the perfect place to come for a quick summer getaway. As it’s the current owners’ tenth season at the campground, they said they’ve seen much success despite a couple of setbacks.

“It’s been great, we had one setback in 2016 when the whole area flooded so that kind of put us back a little bit, we were open though within a week,” says the co-owner of the campground, Bob Bociek. “And then two years ago when the virus hit we were actually closed, the whole industry was closed for about a month and a half. But after that, we had one of our best seasons ever.”

Guests at the campground have access to 1,000 feet of riverfront and are located at the heart of some of the best paddling opportunities the Greenbrier River has to offer.

Class I and II rapids provide guests with great paddling opportunities to accommodate any skill level, and their full-service tubing, kayak, and canoe trips help to put those skills to the test. It also provides a prime fishing location, along with offering one of the best swimming holes on the river.

Established in 1989, this Greenbrier campground has become a prime spot for fun, leisurely river excursions.

“We have nothing over a Class II on the river, so that makes it a very easy river for a whole lot of people that don’t have a lot of river experience, especially with the tubing,” says the other co-owner, Beverly Wolfe.

Along with the campground’s many activities– whether on the river or off– comes, of course, it’s lodging. They offer tree-lined RV sites, riverside tent camping, four fully-equipped cabins, vintage Airstreams, and a 1964 Shasta.

The campground is located just 15 minutes away from the City of Lewisburg.

You can reach them at (304)445-2203, or at info@greenbrierriver.com.

Related