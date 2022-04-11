One Tank Trip: Bear Mountain Cabins and Campground

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- This week’s One Tank Trip takes us to a quiet stay neighboring the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Bear Mountain Cabins and Campground in Fayetteville offers its guests options and a fitting ambiance when it comes to lodging near the gorge.

People can take a step back in time in a rustic log home the campground offers, check into one of their Amish homes, or park the camper in one of their available camping spots.

It makes an ideal location for anyone looking for a place to stay while enjoying the park and surrounding attractions.

“We’re a perfect spot. We’re a mile from the bridge, all of your activities, we’re close, we’re right in the heart of Fayetteville, one of America’s coolest towns. We have a couple of amenities here, but we’re very close to everything,” says Micheal Cramer, a partner in Bear Mountain.

After a couple of years of sitting empty, the family-owned operation took ownership of the campground in January of 2021.

The cabins are completely renovated and are ready to accommodate families big and small. During the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor lodging saw quite an influx, a trend that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

This will make the first summer the 96-acre campground will be in business as Bear Mountain, and the owners are ready to be a part of the outdoor-lodging action.

“With everything that went on with the pandemic and all that stuff, a lot of people just want to involve campers. So, now we want everybody to travel, feel free, come out, check it out, bring your pets, we’re pet-friendly, bring everybody, come check us out,” Cramer says.

The campground is conveniently located directly off Route 19 at 130 Laurel Creek Road. You can book your stay by calling (304)573-2267 or by emailing them at bearmountaincamping@gamil.com. You can also visit their website, www.bearmountaincamping.com.

