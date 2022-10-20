One person dead after residential fire in Fayette County

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports one person dead following a house fire on Okey L Patteson Road.

At approximately 1:30 AM, Oak Hill firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they saw what appeared to be a fifth-wheel camper engulfed in flames.

Upon extinguishing the flames, they discovered human remains inside the structure. The discovery led to the dispatch of officers from the State Fire Marshall’s office and detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will identify the remains and determine a cause of death. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department via phone at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

