One Mountaineer named to Big 12 Preseason Football Team

WOAY – West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was the lone Mountaineer named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Football Team, as voted on by media representatives and announced Wednesday.

The senior from Fairmont, West Virginia, was one of the top WVU defenders in 2020, totaling 35 tackles (10.5 for loss) and two sacks. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team by the Associated Press in 2020, and honorable mention by the conference.

Running back Leddie Brown was not named to the Preseason Team, though he was a conference First Team selection last season. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Iowa State’s Mike Rose earned Defensive Player honors.

West Virginia football opens their 2021 season September 4 at Maryland.

