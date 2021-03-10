One more day to Cowboys rematch; four WVU women honored

WOAY – Hear from West Virginia head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins ahead of the Mountaineers’ Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal with Oklahoma State on Thursday.

The Mountaineers and Cowboys met in Morgantown this past weekend, with Oklahoma State winning to split the regular-season meetings. Huggins says he has stressed the importance of putting that game behind them, so WVU doesn’t make the same mistakes that led to last Saturday’s loss.

He also discusses the circumstances of the Big 12 & NCAA Tournaments, with the one-and-done atmospheres for both tournaments. “You’ve got to bring your best game every time out, otherwise you’re back home watching it on TV,” Huggins adds.

Also on Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced its women’s basketball honors, with WVU’s Kysre Gondrezick and Esmery Martinez both named to the First Team. Gondrezick, who recorded 20.0 points per game on average for the Mountaineers, was a unanimous selection. KK Deans & Kari Niblack were named Honorable Mention, as West Virginia women’s basketball prepares for their quarterfinal Friday against Texas Tech or Kansas State.