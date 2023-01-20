One man dead following Summers County fire

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – One man is dead after a fire occurred in his mobile home in Summers County.

The fire took place on January 17 on Wandering Way, Pence Springs, just south of Alderson.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire due to it’s severity and are unsure if there were working fire alarms in the residence.

Emergency services transported the 75-year-old victim’s body to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.

Related