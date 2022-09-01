One lane of I-64 closed due to stuck tractor trailer

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- One westbound contraflow lane on Interstate 64 near Huntington Mall is closed after a tractor-trailer got stuck overnight. Wrecker crews are still trying to remove the truck.

The incident took place around 8:00 pm last night. A truck carrying an oversized load attempted to navigate the contraflow lane hitting a barrier wall. One westbound lane will remain closed until West Virginia Department of Highway (WVDOH) work crews can assess the damage to the barrier wall

