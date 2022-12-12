One hospitalized after accidental self inflicted shooting in Fayette County

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Deputies responded to a call just before midnight on December 9 at the Hill B Dale Mobil Park, reporting a male victim suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the victim did not know the gun was loaded and was playing around with it.

Authorities believe he may have been intoxicated.

Emergency services transported the victim to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment.

Sheriff Mike Fridley reminds the public to follow the basic principles of gun safety.

Individuals should treat every firearm as if it is loaded, Never point a gun at someone or anything that is not an intended target, and do not use firearms while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through Facebook at Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

