One deputy, one suspect dead after Friday night shooting in Birch River

BIRCH RIVER, WV (WOAY) – A deputy and suspect are dead after a Friday night shooting in Nicholas County.

Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area around 5 p.m. They found the suspects, Ritchie Holcomb and Tyler Kelly, in a camper. The two talked to the officers, before getting agitated and going back into the camper.

Officers discharged a taser, but the suspects began firing. Deputy Tom Baker was struck in the back, while Corporal J. Ellison was struck in the leg. Deputy Baker died from his injuries, while Corporal Ellison was treated for his wounds and released.

Holcomb also died from his injuries, while Kelly was taken into custody after a short standoff and altercation.

West Virginia State Police is currently working on the investigation. Stick with WOAY for further details.

