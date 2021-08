LEIVASY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead and multiple others are injured after an ATV accident in Nicholas County over the weekend.

Last night, three teens were riding a UTV in their yard in the Leivasy area.

The driver lost control, causing the UTV to roll over.

One passenger was ejected and died from her injuries. The other riders had minor injuries.

Police tell us the accident is still under investigation.

Related