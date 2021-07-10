Oldest car featured in Friends of Charity Auto Fair since inception

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The oldest car in the 16th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair is a 1919 Model T Ford.

The 102-year-old car still has all of its original parts and has been featured in the show since its inception. As long as it is still running, the owner is proud to keep showing it off.

“I love the car, I love driving it, and I take care of it. I just take it wherever someone wants it,” says Donald Lilly, owner of the oldest car.

The car has been featured in local parades, festivals, and all kinds of different car shows around the area.

