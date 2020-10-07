Officials launch “Take Five” program for litter pick-up

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County wants residents to take to the streets this weekend to help pick up trash littering the roads.

The event lasts 20 days. Residents can call (304)320-0036 to request five trash bags, gloves, a mask and a loaner grabber to help clean your area.

“Having these community cleanups is very important,” said county commissioner Greg Puckett. “If everybody takes five bags and you distance yourself and do it the right way, we can make a huge impact in our community. It’s the volunteers and the people that are making things better.”

The clean-up effort starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Bluewell and noon on Saturday in Matoaka.

