Oct. 17 in Beckley: Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic & Health and Wellness Event

UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia Hosts Health and Wellness Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

Free drive-thru flu shot clinic administered by Walgreens for local members, individuals and families on Oct. 17 in Beckley

Local community members to receive health and wellness education materials

WHAT: During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to protect your health and the health of families, friends and the community. Take action in fighting the flu at the upcoming FREE health and wellness drive-thru event. The flu shots will be administered by Walgreens and are provided by UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia. This community event is hosted by UniCare in partnership with Heart of God Ministries and Walgreens.

UniCare associates, along with members of the local community, will volunteer on Oct. 17 at the Heart of God Ministries parking lot for a health and wellness drive-thru flu-shot clinic to showcase this community effort. The drive-thru clinic will be a no-contact event and masks are required – if you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. The first 100 community members will receive a health and wellness SWAG bag.

All flu shots are free of charge to community members regardless of health insurance coverage. If you have health insurance, please bring your health insurance card. If you do not have health insurance, you will still receive a free flu shot.

WHERE: Saturday, October 17, 2020

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Heart of God Ministries Parking Lot

1703 S Kanawha St., Beckley, WV, 25801

WHO:

Free and open to the community

Representatives from UniCare, Walgreens and Heart of God Ministries

Community organizations and local families

UniCare Health Plan Members

Local officials, community leaders and advocates

WHY: In order to address and close gaps in care in some of the most vulnerable communities, UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia is engaging alongside community partners to provide members, individuals and families health and wellness education materials and free drive-thru flu shots. UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia continues to address health disparities through evidence-based research, robust analytics and program design, innovative strategies and caring solutions. UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia remains focused on fostering deeper relationships and developing real-time solutions to meet critical needs for the local community.