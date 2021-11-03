Oak Hill’s Lewis House to host large fundraiser sale this week

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The historic Lewis House in Oak Hill is one of the oldest structures in the city, and they’re hosting a huge fundraiser this week.

Built in 1903, the 118 year old building has become a staple of the area, and has served various purposes throughout the decades. Right now, it serves as a museum, community center and more.

The house fell on bad times last year when it had heavy water damage and the roof needed to be replaced. The house had to spend thousands to cover the expense.

“We had a big loss when we had to replace the roof,” House Chairman and Secretary Ginny Cracraft said. “It cost us $34,000 and it took everything we could muster to pay for it.”

The community came together to support the Lewis House and they were able to get things fixed. And now, the Lewis House is hosting a fundraiser sale this week to recoup some of those costs. Sales are fairly common at the Lewis House and often see a good turnout.

“They look forward to our sales every year, and people always ask when the next one is. We always have some really neat things and good bargains.”

This is more than just your everyday yard sale. They have plenty of different items to look through. Clothing, housewares, furniture, electronics, jewelry and more.

All funds raised through the sale will be put back into the House’s general fund, and will support it’s programs in the near future.

The sale will be this Thursday and Friday, November 4 and 5, from 9am to 4pm.

