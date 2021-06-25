Oak Hill Public Library hosts young adult, children’s summer reading programs

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Public Library is hosting its first-ever young adult and children’s summer reading program.

That means there’s now a program for kids of all ages, even young adults. This is the first summer the library has tackled such a project. They hope it brings the older kids through the door.

Jamie Pritt, a library clerk, says, “We definitely want to get more of that age group in. A lot of the time, we keep them three through 12 and after they turn 13, they usually get busy with sports. And reading isn’t as important, but it really is a good skill to have and it’s also fun when you can come together with your peers.”

The group is currently reading the Harry Potter Series. If you’d like more information on the program, visit the Oak Hill Public Library.

