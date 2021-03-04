Oak Hill Public Library brings back in person story time

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Public Library has brought back their in person story time.

During the pandemic story time was done virtually, but have slowly started to bring back the in person programs at the library. In honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2nd, Thursday’s story time featured some of his stories read by none other than the Cat in the Hat. The library plans to hold story time in person each week on Thursdays at 11 AM and virtually on Fridays.

“We are currently limiting it to ten,” said Head Librarian Laura Fernett. “We are experimenting to see how much interest we have, we are open to doing more groups during separate times if we have enough interest. But right now it is a situation where if you call us we will let you know and make sure there is enough room for you on that day because we are trying to space everyone out.”

The library will also have craft bags available for pick up if the kids can’t make it for story time. Follow the Oak Hill public library on Facebook for more information and to see the virtual stories.