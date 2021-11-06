Oak Hill native pitches to the sharks on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill native pitches his product to the esteemed entrepreneurs on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank.

Peter Solimine came up with the idea for his app, Buelr, last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a student at Tulane University, he wanted to find a way to log into his Zoom meetings for class, without necessarily having to attend.

“Surreal. Absolutely surreal. I mean, I had watched them on TV when I was younger. To actually be there was dreamlike. It was one of those things I obviously knew was happening, but I can’t believe I’m actually here right now,” Solimine says.

“With all the history of Buelr, who would’ve thought? If I could go back and tell myself in my dorm room a year and a half ago, ‘You just have to keep building it,’ because good stuff is going to happen.”

Solimine, unfortunately, did not strike a deal with the sharks. However, he tells us they said it was the funniest pitch they’ve ever seen.

You can learn more about and download the app on https://beulr.com/.

