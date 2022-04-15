Oak Hill McDonalds demolished to be built back up

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An area staple to the Oak Hill community for over 40 years, the local McDonald’s building is now in the process of being replaced.

“This is one of the higher-end McDonalds on the East coast and it’s greatly used by a lot of people off of U.S 19 and it has just been in the community for a long time,” says on-site demo worker, Brett Whitten.

Demolition crews started tearing down the fast-food restaurant on Thursday. A brand-new McDonald’s is set to take its place in the same location. Like most McDonald’s chains across the board, this one will be getting a modern update. To the many locals who have been customers at the establishment over the years, the old McDonald’s building will remain a cherished memory.

“They’re still pulling in on the lot and we got barricades and everything set up,” Whitten says. “They really like this Mcdonald’s, it’s a well-used establishment.”

The McDonald’s Corporation announced a few years ago that the plan was to invest $6 billion to modernize most of its restaurants throughout the U.S. The renovations include digital menu boards, self-order kiosks, and expanded McCafe counters.

The new McDonald’s building is expected to be complete within the next three to four months.

