Oak Hill High School theater students to perform “Red Devils through the Decades”

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill High School students are gearing up for another stage production.

The high school is hosting a variety show this Friday. It’s called “Red Devils through the Decades,” and features several acts from the past 100 years.

According to Oak Hill High School Theater Director Danna Davis, this will also be the first community event in the brand new auditorium.

One of the students, Hailey McGuire, says it’s been a great experience being on stage.

“We’re gonna be doing some flapper dances from the 1920s. It feels great being a part of something so good,” McGuire said. “And we all get to communicate and spend time with each other. It’s pretty amazing.”

The show will also feature dozens of students and teachers, including the cheerleading team, choir, an entire life skills class, and the theater department.

The show is this Friday, Feb 18 at 7pm at Oak Hill High School.

