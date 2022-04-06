Oak Hill HS Theater Dept. to put on “The Addams Family Musical: School Edition”

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill High School Theater Department will be putting on “The Addams Family Musical: School Edition.”

Sticking to the creepy, yet whimsical Addams Family theme, Wednesday gets married, unbeknownst to her mother, Morticia.

The performance was set to be the Halloween play in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19; the students are finally ready to put on the performance this year.

“There’s a lot of people who really haven’t done theater and this is their first experience so getting them into it was a little bit of a rocky start, but they’re doing really well and I think it’s going to end up going really well,” says Christian Pennington, who plays Gomez.

The play will be held April 8-9 in the Oak Hill High School Auditorium.

For tickets, you can contact Theater Director Danna Davis at (304) 575-7455. You can also email her at dannajdavis@gmail.com.

