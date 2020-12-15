Oak Hill council appoints Dave Perry to vacant council seat

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Last night, Oak Hill council members welcomed a new member.

At last night’s meeting, the board voted on four candidates who applied for the position. 5 out of 6 members voted for Oak Hill native Dave Perry. Perry will be taking over Michelle Holly’s term until 2023. Perry said he is thrilled to be taking on the role and has major goals for the City of Oak Hill.

“My single most priority would be economic development for the city. I think we have too many vacant buildings without businesses with them. The second priority would be infrastructure,” Perry said.

Dave Perry will be officially sworn in January 11th.