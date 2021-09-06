Oak Hill City Manager says festival staff & volunteers likely had virus before event

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The City of Oak Hill’s 22nd annual Oak Leaf Festival returned with the same excitement and familiar community.

“You just look around and see everybody having a great time, coming together, and celebrating a great city,” exclaims one festival-goer.

But events on Sunday were canceled when some of the workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.

“I don’t think it’s a large number but I’m aware of 4 people, some of those however were volunteers or working in connection with the festival,” Bill Hannabass, Oak Hill City Manager says.

Hannabass says people who tested positive likely had contracted the virus before the Oak Leaf Festival began. It takes up to 2 to 14 days after exposure for any symptoms to show.

“From the timing, it appears they had contracted COVID before and didn’t know it and their symptoms showed up during the festival, but I think it’s the prudent thing to do to cancel immediately when we found out,” he says.

And so, on Sunday, the Oak Leaf event ended abruptly, the Chili Cook-Off was canceled as were other events. The fireworks however were not canceled and Oak Hill enjoyed the show.

“It’s unfortunate the turn of events we’ve had for this festival, but try to be understanding and appreciate the volunteer work that’s been done by many people,” concludes Hannabass.

According to the Fayette County Health Department, if you attended this year’s Oak Leaf Festival you should consider yourself exposed and should go get tested immediately. For more information, you can call the Health Department at (304)574-1617.

