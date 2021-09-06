Oak Hill City Manager says festival staff & volunteers likely had virus before event

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The City of Oak Hill’s 22nd annual Oak Leaf Festival returned with the same excitement and familiar community.
“You just look around and see everybody having a great time, coming together, and celebrating a great city,” exclaims one festival-goer.
But events on Sunday were canceled when some of the workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.
Hannabass says people who tested positive likely had contracted the virus before the Oak Leaf Festival began. It takes up to 2 to 14 days after exposure for any symptoms to show.
And so, on Sunday, the Oak Leaf event ended abruptly, the Chili Cook-Off was canceled as were other events. The fireworks however were not canceled and Oak Hill enjoyed the show.
“It’s unfortunate the turn of events we’ve had for this festival, but try to be understanding and appreciate the volunteer work that’s been done by many people,” concludes Hannabass.