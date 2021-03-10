Oak Hill City Council proposes a new sales tax

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The city of Oak Hill is proposing adding a one percent sales tax on purchases.

If approved the city would be able to tax goods, services, and Amazon orders purchased within the city. This tax is already implemented by other cities in West Virginia and is a futuristic way of providing funds to be used on public services such as the parks, roads, and police officers.

“The city of Beckley has that, the city of Montgomery and about forty cities in the state of West Virginia have a tax,” said Oak Hill City Councilman Dave Perry. “That allows you to tax sales within the city of one percent and Amazon order which we know have grown.”

Before the tax will be approved there will need to be a second reading and public hearing at an upcoming city council meeting.