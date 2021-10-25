Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene to host community trunk-or-treat this Thursday

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A local church is hosting a community-wide trunk-or-treat this Thursday, October 28.

The Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene has been hosting trunk-or-treats for the past eight years. They’re inviting out everyone in the community for a fun-filled night with food, prizes and more.

The church’s lead pastor Dan Cupp says he thinks of it as a way to bring the community together during a time of need.

“Our church motto right now is Hope is Here,” Cupp said. And we believe bringing hope back to the community after COVID is something we can unite around.”

The trunk-or-treat will be this Thursday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Last year’s trunk-or-treat was cancelled, so the church is very excited to bring it back for this year.

The event will feature drawings for children up to age 12, where they’ll be able to win bicycles, tablets and more. Although the drawings are for kids, the church is encouraging people of all ages to visit.

As well, the church is giving out free hotdogs to the first 400 people who stop by.

