Oak Hill building recognizes as a historic building 

By
Shakeria Hawkins
-

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A former school in Oak Hill has been recognized as a historic building. 

The Historic Oak Hill school has been accepted for the National Register of Historic places. Originally built in the 1930s, the building now hosts a multitude of community-minded events and efforts. 

“This has been a tremendous amount of effort and the certificate I mentioned is something we’re very proud of,” SALS Director John David said.

The Historic Oak Hill school is only the second facility in Oak Hill that has been recognized.

