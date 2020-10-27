Oak Hill building recognizes as a historic building 

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A former school in Oak Hill has been recognized as a historic building.

The Historic Oak Hill school has been accepted for the National Register of Historic places. Originally built in the 1930s, the building now hosts a multitude of community-minded events and efforts.

“This has been a tremendous amount of effort and the certificate I mentioned is something we’re very proud of,” SALS Director John David said.

The Historic Oak Hill school is only the second facility in Oak Hill that has been recognized.