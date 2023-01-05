NRGRDA partners with WVU Industrial Extension Program to offer discounted training courses

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) partners up with the West Virginia University Industrial Extension Program to offer affordable training courses during the first quarter of 2023.

Classes are open to business owners, employees, and individuals in NRGRDA-represented counties and the WV Hive including Summers, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming County.

Registration fees for the courses are heavily discounted to support various businesses and industries, ranging between $25 to $50.

Event links and course descriptions:

Leadership 101 – February 16 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-101-tickets-489002518697

Lean Manufacturing – March 2 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lean-manufacturing-101-tickets-486905887617

OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Training – March 22/23 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-hour-osha-general-industry-training-event-tickets-487062255317

For more information, visit nrgrda.org.

Related