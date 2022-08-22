NRGRDA appoints Jenna Grayson as Director of Business Retention and Expansion

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) promoted Jenna Grayson as Director of Business Retention and Expansion, effective July 1. Grayson has served Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers Counties as Manager of Strategic Partnerships at NRGRDA for more than a year, focusing on leading all facets of relationship management and engagement with leadership, community members, stakeholders, and strategic partners.

Grayson is an Ohio State University graduate with a B.A. in Environment, Economic Development, and Sustainability with a concentration on small business development. Additionally, Grayson is furthering her education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), pursuing a master’s in Supply Chain Management.

Before her employment at NRGRDA, Grayson served as Americorps Vista at the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative. She is also a former raft guide for River Expeditions in Fayetteville, WV.

