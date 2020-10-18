Ten schools in five counties confirm COVID-19 cases

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Five counties confirm new cases of coronavirus via Facebook, prompting some to move to remote learning.

In Fayette County, a case was confirmed at Fayetteville PK-8. The school system posted about the case on Facebook, saying the case is not believed to have been caused by school transmission. The health department has already contacted all individuals involved.

A person at Greenbrier East High School also tested positive, according to a Facebook post today. All students will move to remote learning through Wednesday, Oct. 21, to allow for sanitization. Extra-curricular activities have also been canceled through Wednesday and can resume at the end of the school day on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Monroe County Schools confirm that a James Monroe High School employee, two employees at Mountain View Elementary and Middle School and an itinerant employee who worked at Peterstown this past week have all tested positive for the virus. The Monroe County Health Department will conduct contact tracing and contact all those affected.

Mercer County Schools also have multiple schools reporting cases. Princeton High School, Straley School and Mercer School all have confirmed cases, with Straley and Mercer Schools’ cases being employees.

Students at Princeton High have been learning remotely since Oct. 12 and will continue to do so until further notice. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing.

As a result of the positive case, Straley Schools also moves to remote learning this week until further notice. The health department will also conduct contact tracing while the school deep cleans and disinfects the areas affected.

Mercer School students and employees known to be exposed are quarantined while the health department conducts contact tracing. The school also plans to deep clean and disinfect all affected areas.

Wyoming County confirms two schools with recent COVID-19 cases. Westside High and Berlin McKinney Elementary both have a positive case as of Friday. Both schools are closed as a result while the Board of Education works with with the health department to contact trace and contact those affected. All extra-curriculars have been canceled and remote learning begins immediately.