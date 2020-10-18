Ten schools in five counties confirm COVID-19 cases

By
Kassie Simmons
-

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Five counties confirm new cases of coronavirus via Facebook, prompting some to move to remote learning.

In Fayette County, a case was confirmed at Fayetteville PK-8. The school system posted about the case on Facebook, saying the case is not believed to have been caused by school transmission. The health department has already contacted all individuals involved.

A person at Greenbrier East High School also tested positive, according to a Facebook post today. All students will move to remote learning through Wednesday, Oct. 21, to allow for sanitization. Extra-curricular activities have also been canceled through Wednesday and can resume at the end of the school day on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Monroe County Schools confirm that a James Monroe High School employee, two employees at Mountain View Elementary and Middle School and an itinerant employee who worked at Peterstown this past week have all tested positive for the virus. The Monroe County Health Department will conduct contact tracing and contact all those affected.

Mercer County Schools also have multiple schools reporting cases. Princeton High School, Straley School and Mercer School all have confirmed cases, with Straley and Mercer Schools’ cases being employees.

Students at Princeton High have been learning remotely since Oct. 12 and will continue to do so until further notice. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing.

As a result of the positive case, Straley Schools also moves to remote learning this week until further notice. The health department will also conduct contact tracing while the school deep cleans and disinfects the areas affected.

Mercer School students and employees known to be exposed are quarantined while the health department conducts contact tracing. The school also plans to deep clean and disinfect all affected areas.

Wyoming County confirms two schools with recent COVID-19 cases. Westside High and Berlin McKinney Elementary both have a positive case as of Friday. Both schools are closed as a result while the Board of Education works with with the health department to contact trace and contact those affected. All extra-curriculars have been canceled and remote learning begins immediately.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR