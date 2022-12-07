Nicholas Stuchell named interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bill J. Crouch, announces the appointment of Nicholas Stuchell as Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau of Behavioral Health.

Stuchell has served as general counsel of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health and the Office of Drug Control Policy since 2019.

Prior to joining the DHHR, he worked in general litigation for ten years.

Stuchell’s appointment to the role is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort following an organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group.

The vacancy is being filled due to Christina Mullins’ appointment as Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders.

DHHR will conduct a job search for a permanent replacement during Stuchell’s interim period.

