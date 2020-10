NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Nicholas County will go ahead with trick-or-treating across the county.

According to Sheriff Nunley, trick-or-treating in Nicholas County will be on October 31, 2020, from 5 pm – 7 pm. The county is asking that everyone follow social distancing guidelines.

Anyone that does not feel comfortable participating is encouraged to leave their lights off.

RELATED: CDC recommends no trick-or-treating due to COVID-19